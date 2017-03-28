Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been seriously injured following a three car crash in Haddenham.

A red Ford Focus, a red Renault Clio and a grey Range Rover were involved in the collision at 4.35pm on Sunday (March 26).

An passenger in the Clio, a woman in her 60s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, where she remains.

A man in his 30s and an 8-year-old boy, who were both travelling in the Focus, were also taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The A418 Aylesbury Road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and it was reopened shortly after 8.40pm.

PC Ashley Jordan, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

“If you have any information which may assist with the investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting URN 943 of 26 March.

“I’d also like to thank nearby motorists for their patience whilst the road closures and diversions were in place."