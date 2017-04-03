Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bridge in Aylesbury will remain closed for a month "and possibly longer" after a lorry crashed into it.

Broughton Lane Bridge shut on Thursday (March 30) following the collision and Transport for Bucks (TfB) has shut surrounding roads after receiving a request for an emergency closure from the Canals and River Trust (CRT).

The old Stocklake junction and the entrance to the canal car park have been shut and a diversion has been set up through the town.

Alternative routes for local drivers are Tring Road, Oakfield Road, Douglas Road, Bierton Road, Aylesbury Road, Burcott Lane, and Stocklake.

TfB has halted several nearby planned roadworks to help ease congestion while the road is closed and the diversion is in place.

The CRT is responsible for the maintenance of the bridge.

The vehicle has been removed from site but the road closure will remain in place while the CRT carry out a survey of the damage, and determine any repairs that need to be done.

The bridge will remain closed for a month, initially, and possibly longer if the repairs required are extensive, the TfB said

Timescales will be clearer when the survey is complete.