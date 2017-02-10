Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stoke Park’s award-winning chef has teamed up with East Berkshire College to help inspire a new generation how to cook.

Executive chef Chris Wheeler will be a patron of the Hospitality and Catering Academy at Langley College, working together to help develop new talent for the industry.

Budding chefs, hotel managers and those aspiring to a career in front of house service will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business, through a series of masterclasses, work experience opportunities and enrichment activities.

To mark the beginning of this partnership, level two and three catering students from Langley College visited the hotel recently for a behind-the-scenes tour and the chance to quiz the resident chefs and front of house team on their roles and experiences.

Mr Wheeler has more than 14 years experience at the Humphry’s restaurant and was recently crowned Hotel Chef of the Year (over 250 covers).

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to become a patron of East Berkshire College and their amazing Hospitality and Catering Academy.

“To be able to support the students, to offer apprenticeships and to encourage them to work in our industry is fundamental and something which is very important to us.”

College principal, Kate Webb, said: “We are passionate about providing our students with an enhanced learning experience through our links with leading industry figures.

“We are, therefore, absolutely delighted to have Chris Wheeler and the team at Stoke Park as a patron of our training academy.

“By working together, we will be able to give young people, who are just starting out in their careers, the chance to learn from talented individuals at the top of their profession.”

The academy works in partnership with patrons from some of the most prestigious restaurants, contract caterers and hotels within the region.

Tom Kerridge’s two Michelin star Hand and Flowers restaurant in Marlow is also a patron of the academy, representing the restaurant sector, along with Caroline Fry, chief executive of leading corporate and commercial catering company CH&Co.

For more information visit www.eastberks.ac.uk or call 01753 793000.