The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of "at least 60" travellers have set up camp on common land in Chalfont St Peter.

Dozens of caravans and cars moved onto Goldhill Common from around 9.45pm on Tuesday July 18, just a day after the start of the school holidays.

Children and dog walkers have been urged to avoid the area, which is close to a playground, following warnings from the parish council.

The travellers moved in overnight on Tuesday (July 18), removing wooden posts to gain access to the land.

Residents have been asked to remain vigilant by Chiltern District Councillor Isobel Darby and have been told “the wheels are in motion” to remove them.

One villager, who did not want to be named, said: “I counted at least sixty caravans and more have been arriving throughout the morning.

“Kids are running around barefoot and half-clothed, using the grass as a toilet.

“Grown men are walking around topless and one was speeding across the common in his new Mercedes.”

Adding that children can no longer use the playground which has been “completely taken over” by travellers she said: “For this to happen at the start of the summer holidays is upsetting for families whose children play on the common.

“It is a complete no go zone now."

Chalfont St Peter Parish Council said: “The parish council are as disappointed as our village residents that our common has been occupied overnight.

“Fortunately we were notified early last night already and so our parish councillors and staff were able to act quickly to start the application for eviction.

“Our Thanks to Thames Valley Police for their assistance so far.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We had a report about 9.45pm last night on the 18.

“There were a number of caravans and cars arriving on Goldhill Common.

“The land is owned by the parish council. There’s some mediation between the police, the council and the group.

“The first report was about 20 caravans.”