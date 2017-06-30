Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Valley Police is investigating a suspected arson attack after multiple vans were destroyed in a blaze in Iver.

Bucks and MK Fire has confirmed they received 13 999 calls to reports of two vans ablaze in Swallowdale, Iver Heath, in the early hours of Saturday (June 24).

A crew from Langley raced to the fire at around 4.30am, where firefighters tackled the fire using two hose reels and one set of breathing apparatus.

Firefighters battled the blaze, which had engulfed a Citroen Berlingo van and a Ford Transit van, for more than an hour.

Two other vehicles are reported to have been damaged by the heat.

Police were called at around 4.45am, and the force is currently investigating the incident as arson.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43170184700.