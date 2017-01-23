Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 100 flights have been cancelled at Heathrow Airport because of bad weather.

Freezing fog has been blamed for the cancellations, with much of southern England covered in it.

The Met Office published a yellow warning for fog for London, the South East and the South West although this has now been lifted.

Passengers have been warned to check their flights before travelling.

Air Traffic Control has to allow a greater space between landing aircraft in fog for safety reasons, British Airways (BA) said.

A statement on the airport's website reads: "Foggy weather across London is expected on Monday 23 January and some passengers may experience disruption to their journey as a result.

"Heathrow advises passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.

"Heathrow's top priority is the safety of passengers and we apologise to those whose travel has been affected."

A statement on the British Airways (BA) website reads: "Fog across parts of southern England will affect some flights to and from London's airports today, Monday January 23.

"As a result of the poor forecast we have agreed with Heathrow Airport, National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and other airlines to slightly reduce our flight schedules at Heathrow on Monday."