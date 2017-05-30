Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High Wycombe train station was shut and a train evacuated on Tuesday, May 30 as armed officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) dealt with an "incident".

Around 10 armed officers were said to have told passengers to "move as far away from the station as possible" and trains were cancelled or delayed by up to an hour.

A police cordon surrounded the station and trains in and out were at a standstill, but both lines reopened at around 4.40pm, an hour after the incident.

Eyewitnesses took to Twitter as news of the evacuation broke.

(Photo: Twitter/@m8tr1x)

Graham Muz Muspratt wrote: "The ex 14.40 from MYB evacuated at High Wycombe at 15.16 by armed police, trains stacked down lines approaching in both directions."

And Jenny Cotterill wrote: "High Wycombe train station has been evacuated armed police are there and road is closed going into station hope everyone is okay."

"Railway station evacuated. Police asked people to move away as far as possible from station," wrote @KAILUA110.

A statement from Chiltern Railway's said: "Following the police dealing with an incident near the railway at High Wycombe all lines have now reopened.

"Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 17:00 30/05."

A spokesman for TVP said: "Thames Valley Police was called to High Wycombe Railway Station after reports that a man was acting suspiciously at the rear of a train.

"The 2.55pm from London Marylebone to Oxford made an unscheduled stop at High Wycombe Railway Station, arriving at platform two at about 3.20pm.

"The train was evacuated by Thames Valley Police firearms officers and other passengers were cleared from the platforms.

"Two men were stopped and checked at the scene. Following enquiries the men have been released.

"No-one has been arrested or injured and police are now leaving the scene.

"Please contact National Rail Enquiries for latest details on train departures either via http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/ or 03457 48 49 50.

"We would like to thank the public for their vigilance and for bringing potential suspicious activities to our attention."