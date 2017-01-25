Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23 year-old man from Milton Keynes has been charged with murder after police discovered the body of 32 year-old Canadian Suren Sivananthan on Saturday January 21.

Prashanth Thevarasa, of Farrier Place, Downs Barn, Milton Keynes, was charged yesterday (January 24) with one count of murder.

Earlier that day, three men, including a teenager were also charged with murder in relation to the incident.

Police discovered the body of the deceased in St Leger Drive, Great Linford after an incident which took place between late night on Friday (January 20) and 4am on Saturday (January21).

Prashanth Thevarasa has been remanded in custody and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Cort today.

The other men charged in relation to the murder: Gnanachandran Balachandran, Kiroraj Yogarajah, and the 17 year-old from Croydon who has not been named, all appeared at the court yesterday.