A committed tutor from Amersham and Wycombe college was presented an award by The Duke of York and Dragons' Den star Peter Jones CBE on July 5.

Shaun McCarthy, a member of the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy team, was rewarded for his “commitment” to students at the ceremony in London's Freemasons' Hall.

The teacher, who has taught at the college for two years, won the Business Enterprise Manager award after being nominated by his students.

Mr McCarthy said: “This is a real honour and I'm over the moon to have won, up against fantastic, committed staff up and down the country.

“It feels great to be recognised for doing your job and it certainly makes me want to push myself even more to do the best for the students.”

The academy's annual graduation ceremony was attended by staff and students from further education colleges from across the country.

All graduating students collected scrolls from Mr Jones on stage during the ceremony, and Shaun was one of a select few to receive an award.

CEO of the Peter Jones Foundation Jonny Sobczyk was on the judging panel with the Dragons' Den star and said the teacher enriched students' experiences.

“Shaun's commitment to the students is astonishing,” he said.

“He's always looking for ways to enrich the learning experience of the students and I'm very pleased that he has been recognised in this way.”

The Peter Jones Enterprise Academy, run by the Peter Jones Foundation, is a nationwide network of colleges that deliver specialist courses in enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Students are encouraged to set up their own businesses, from which they gain real-life experience of running their own company.

During the graduation ceremony, the students and staff received a royal visit from HRH The Duke of York, KG, Patron of the Peter Jones Foundation.

On top of this, students watched video messages of congratulations from various celebrities, including James Corden, Jack Whitehall, Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre.