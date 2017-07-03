Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transport for London has announced Amersham station will become step-free as part of Sadiq Khan's commitment to making the Underground more accessible.

On Thursday (June 29), Transport for London (TfL) confirmed six stations will benefit from step-free access by 2020 due to a £200 million investment.

Besides Amersham, other stations to become step-free will be Buckhurst Hill, Cockfosters, Mill Hill East, Osterley and South Woodford stations.

Work at the Bucks station, a Metropolitan line stop with 2.36m journeys made per year, will start next year, with work at Buckhurst Hill beginning this year.

The current proportion of accessible tube stations is just 26%, but with the mayor's five-year investment, the biggest in the tube's 153-year history, that number will rise to 40%.

'It's vital we make our transport network accessible to all'

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, spoke after TfL's announcement on Thursday (June 29).

He said: "I'm delighted that I can today announce that we will be bringing step-free access to these stations.

“It's absolutely vital that we make our transport network accessible to all, and by investing more in step-free access than ever before, we're doing what we can to help people right across the capital."

TfL has already brought forward the delivery of step-free access at outer London stations Harrow-on-the-Hill and Newbury Park, with work beginning at both stations this summer.

Stations such as Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road and Victoria are also becoming step-free this year.

'Improving accessibility is one of our top priorities'

Mark Wild, London Underground's managing director, said: "Improving accessibility across London to enable all Londoners and visitors to the city to travel spontaneously and independently is one of our top priorities,” he said.

“We have made good progress but we're determined to accelerate the pace so that this vision becomes a reality for the millions of people who use our network every day.

“We are investing more than ever before and I'm delighted that we're now in a position to confirm the next tranche of stations to benefit from this unprecedented investment."

The announcement was welcomed by Chesham and District Transport Users' Group (TUG), which has campaigned for the step-free access for a number of years.

“We're absolutely delighted to hear today's announcement after so many years of hard work,” said secretary of TUG Alan Wallwork.

“At times we thought it would never happen, but our efforts have been rewarded.

“This represents the pinnacle of what Chesham TUG has achieved to date and it will spur us on to achieve even more improvements for users of our local transport services over the coming years.”