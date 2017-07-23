Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A planning application which aims to build flats on a recently extended car park in Amersham has been slammed as a “waste of taxpayers' money” by local residents.

The proposals, submitted to Chiltern District Council in June, outline plans to build a block of seven flats on the site behind Rickmansworth Road.

Just two weeks before the proposal was submitted, the car park was expanded after the council recognised the growing need for additional parking facilities in Amersham on the Hill.

The developer, HAP Architects, is now seeking permission to claim part of the extended site in order to build six one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom property there.

In the proposals, they claim it will "improve the permeability of the existing urban block", however a number of residents have expressed objections.

One resident said: “Council (taxpayer) money has just been spent converting the land into additional, needed parking behind Amersham High St.

“The additional parking alleviated the pressure on the original number of parking spaces, yet now it's considered prudent/acceptable to reduce the spaces again in favour of residential property?

“There has already been the loss of a few useful and valuable retail outlets due to other residential building, a line needs to be drawn somewhere.”

Another resident claimed privacy in her home would be affected.

She said: “Why would the council spend time and taxpayers' money extending the car park with the public interest in mind, only for the same area of land to be subject to a planning application?

“We can't help but feel that this is misrepresentation as we bought the house accepting that the car park extension would happen, but [would] have minimal impact on our property, not a three-storey, imposing block of flats.

“The building itself will be a huge invasion of privacy and this development could have a detrimental effect on the value of our property.”

After permission was granted for the extended car park back in 2003, several residents in Rickmansworth Road surrendered a portion of their gardens in the knowledge the car park would be extended.

However, after hearing about the proposals, one resident said the "compulsory purchase" was nothing more than "garden grabbing".

He said: "The previous planning consent, in conjunction with the council's decision to grant permission for compulsory purchase of the gardens of 43-31 Rickmansworth Road, was for the explicit reason of increasing car parking to support commercial activity on Sycamore Road.

"This is something that the residents of these properties have now accepted is good for the economic prosperity of our town centre."

"Despite the planning permission dating back to 2003, the gardens of 57 and 59 Rickmansworth Road were not seized until 2017," the resident added.

"For these seized gardens now to be developed into flats later in the same year is tantamount to little more than garden grabbing."

The application for the flats was validated on June 19 and the determination deadline for a council decision is August 14 2017.