A pensioner from Amersham was burgled last week when thieves entered his home after pretending to be from Thames Water.

Two males, wearing high visibility jackets, knocked on the elderly victim's door on Ruckles Way, Amersham, on Wednesday, April 26.

After claiming to be from Thames Water, one of the men asked the victim, who is over 80-years-old, if he could check downpipes in the house.

The victim accompanied one of the men into the home to check the pipes while the other stayed by the front door.

Police believe the other man then entered the property to steal items while the pipes were being checked.

As a result of the incident, which happened between 9.30am and 10am, the elderly resident had a wallet stolen.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information following the distraction burglary and want any witnesses to come forward.

Police Case Investigator Anne Carr, of Chiltern and South Bucks LPA, said: "If you have any information in relation to this or have seen any persons acting in a suspicious manner around this time please contact PC7400 Wiggs, Local CID Amersham Police Station."

You can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Crime Reference 43170119917, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.