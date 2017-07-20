Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The doors have been reopened at Amersham Museum following a 10-month closure for a £1m refurbishment project.

The museum, located in a 15th-century half-timbered house in the High Street, has expanded into the neighbouring Victorian building.

With its new glass reception space, the museum reveals the interior of the medieval building which was previously hidden to the town.

The garden has also been re-landscaped since its refurbishment, to enable wheelchair access and featuring new planting.

Emily Toettcher, curator of the museum, spoke about some of the changes made for its reopening last Wednesday (July 12).

She said: "The collection has been completely redisplayed with more emphasis on the 20th century and much greater access to parts of it, including maps and oral histories.

"There are also more activities for children and discovery boxes full of objects, photos and documents."

Following the refurbishment, the museum pays tribute to five people from key dates in Amersham's history - Richard Saunders, William Drake, George Ward, Caroline Richardson and Jean Archer.

Visitors will also have the chance to write at the 1580s desk, listen to radio clips from history, watch stills from the theatre and listen to stories in Ron Haddock’s 1960s record shop.

An activity programme has been developed for the re-imagined museum, with activities for people of all ages, including a new schools programme from September and ongoing family activities.

The museum is open from 12pm-4.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday and on bank holidays.

Admission is £3 for adults and free for children.