Conservative MP for Amersham and Chesham MP has sought assurances over the future of Buckinghamshire from Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid.

She raised the questions on the floor of the House of Commons during Minister's Question Time.

She asked that in light of the new local plan being put forward by Chiltern and South Bucks, if Mr Javid agreed with her that the green-belt land is "vital to preserving the character of places such as Chesham and Amersham and the Chilterns area of outstanding natural beauty, and should not be developed other than in truly exceptional circumstances?

Mr Javid responded that he agreed with Mrs Gillan adding:

"Where councils look at the green belt, they should always make sure that the national planning policy framework rules are met: the circumstances must be exceptional, and brownfield land should always be prioritised.”

Mrs Gillan who has recently become the President of Buckinghamshire CPRE welcomed the response and commented: “ The Green Belt is so important to our communities and to the Chilterns landscape that we must do all we can to preserve it for future generations.”

Mrs Gillan also questioned the Secretary of State about the two submissions by Buckinghamshire's councils for the creation of unitary bodies. She sought assurances that both plans will be 'equal and full consideration' and that he will consult with local residents, citing Dorset as an example.

She also sought assurances that there would be no funding reduction for Bucks councils as a result of adopting a new plan.

Mr Javid said:

"Of course, I will give careful consideration to all proposals from local authorities, such as those in Buckinghamshire, including any financial implications.

"We need to ensure that any reform is right for local people and can deliver better services and strong local leadership.”