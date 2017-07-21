Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M40 southbound was shut on Friday following a "multi-vehicle" crash between junction 5 (Stokenchurch) and junction 4 (High Wycombe).

An air ambulance and other emergency services were sent to the collision involving two lorries at around 1.30pm, after reports that a driver involved was in a "potentially serious" condition.

Firefighters had to use cutting equipment to rescue the injured man, aged in his early 30s, and he was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Road users were advised that a diversion was in place while the motorway was closed.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: " We were called at 1.31pm, reporting a two-lorry collision at Stokenchurch on the M40."

"We sent an ambulance, a paramedic team leader, an officer in a rapid response vehicle, the air ambulance rapid response car and the air ambulance to the scene," they continued.

"It was initially reported that one of the HGV drivers was trapped in the vehicle and in a potentially serious condition.

"While he was stuck in the cab by his legs, his injuries were not as bad as first feared.

"Once he was removed from the cab, the male aged in his early 30s was found to have just sustained a left leg injury and was taken by road to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford."

The northbound M40 was temporarily closed to allow the air ambulance to land in an adjacent field.

For the southbound closure, drivers were advised to leave the motorway at junction 5 and follow the 'Solid Square' symbol-led diversion via the A40 through West Wycombe.

This diversion continues southbound along the A4010 to the roundabout at junction 4, and then joins the A404 on the roundabout where road users can access the M40 southbound again.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "We were called to a report of a collision at 1.29pm between two lorries on the M40 southbound.

"The driver of one of the lorries, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital. "

Highways England confirmed motorists could expect delays back to junction 7 (Thame).