Local residents paid tribute to a “dearly loved” Thames Valley Police officer at his funeral on Friday (June 16).

PC Simon Caddy, formerly based in Amersham , died on May 26 when the motorcycle he was riding while off-duty was involved in a collision on the A413.

The 29-year-old's colleagues and friends joined his family to celebrate his life in a service at Milton Chapel in Chilterns Crematorium.

Uniformed police officers escorted Simon's hearse and paused outside Amersham police station, where the Roads Policing officer was based, during which time his colleagues formed a guard of honour.

The funeral cortege arrived at the crematorium and was escorted by officers from the force's Mounted Section and the Roads Policing Department, who Simon formerly worked with.

Chief Constable Habgood said tributes were paid to the man who “touched the hearts of so many”.

He said: “My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of PC Simon Caddy who was so tragically killed in a collision recently.

“We heard tributes from several people at the funeral and it was clear he was a man who touched the hearts of so many. Simon had worked as both a PCSO and police officer with Thames Valley Police – both roles he loved and of which he was very proud.

“He clearly made a positive difference to so many people and there were members of the community present to recognise his contribution. Simon will be sadly missed by everyone.”

Chief Constable Habgood attended the service to read the Thames Valley Police prayer and Head of Roads Policing for Thames Valley, Chief Inspector Henry Parsons, paid tribute to PC Caddy.

Simon Caddy joined the force in 2007 holding the roles of Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) based in Amersham then the following year took on the role of PSCO in Little Missenden.

In 2008 he became a student police officer and in 2015, he became a Roads Policing officer based in Amersham.