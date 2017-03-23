Why you might be doing your dog more harm than go

Behind the scenes at the National Film and Televi

Things to do in the Spring

Lambs help the Epilepsy Society raise funds for P

More than 400 brave cyclists took part in the Chi

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesham and Amersham MP Cheryl Gillan has said the London terror attack was a ‘beautiful spring day turned to horror’.

Speaking from the House of Commons last night (Wednesday March 22) Mrs Gillan was quick to praise the response of the emergency services following yesterday’s attack.

Four people died yesterday when a car was driven across Westminster Bridge just before 3pm, injuring many before ploughing into the railings near the Houses of Parliament.

The driver - armed with a knife - then tried to enter Parliament when he stabbed and killed policeman Keith Palmer.

The unnamed attacker was then shot dead by armed officers.

Mrs Gillan said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the families of those victims of yesterday’s attack.

“Especially I think about the family of the police officer who died so bravely in the line of duty.

“The police officers who work at Westminster would say that they are just doing their job, but they are protecting democracy and their families in consequence are on that line too.

“A beautiful spring day turned to horror, but the police, the emergency services, the passers-by who sprang to help those who suffered terrible injuries reminded us that there is far more good in human beings than evil.

I am so glad that my staff at Westminster were safe throughout this horrendous attack. We are all very grateful to everyone who responded so quickly to keep Londoners safe and who will continue to do so in the days to come.”

Eight people have been arrested after police raided houses in the capital and Birmingham overnight.

Police are treating this as a terrorist incident.

This morning Theresa May said the attacker was a British born man and was investigated by MI5 in relation to violent extremism some years ago.