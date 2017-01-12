Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 80 flights have been cancelled to and from Heathrow Airport ahead of wintry conditions that are expected to hit Britain this evening.

Both arrivals and departures will be restricted from 3pm as teams work to remove snow and ice from the ground.

Aircraft will also have to be de-iced.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning earlier today and temperatures are expected to plummet to -6 in Chesham.

10 centimetres of snow could fall in some parts of the south east.

On Twitter, the airport wrote: "Good morning. Wintery weather is expected at the airport today and airlines will be adjusting their schedules as a result.

"Check your flight status if travelling and allow more time to get to the airport. We are sorry for any disruption."

British Airways (BA) also warned of cancellations and told passengers to stay away unless you have a confirmed booking on an flight that is operating.

A statement on BA's website reads: "As a result of the forecast poor weather we have agreed with Heathrow Airport, National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and other airlines to reduce the afternoon and evening flight schedules at the airport on Thursday 12 January.



"The number of aircraft permitted to land by NATS at the Heathrow Airport from 15:00 GMT on Thursday is likely to be significantly reduced as the airport’s ground teams may need to remove snow and ice from the airport’s two runways and multiple taxiways.

"Many aircraft will also have to receive de-icing treatment prior to departure to ensure that they are safe to take off.

"The safety of our customers and crews is our top priority at all times.



"Flights to/from London Gatwick and London City airports will also be affected.



"We are sorry for the difficulties which are likely to be caused by the poor weather and will do all we can to minimise the effect it has on our operations.



"Please do not come to the airport unless you have a confirmed booking on a flight that is operating."

If you were due to travel on a short haul flight between 3pm and 11.59 you will be able to move it to an alternative time or date up to Sunday (Jan 15).

The airline advises passengers to keep checking the latest information about your flight on a regular basis.

If your flight have been cancelled BA has told passengers to stay away.

There is a policy in place outlining the options available to you and how to make changes to your booking.

Visit http://www.britishairways.com/travel/flightops/public/en_ca for more information.