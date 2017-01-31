Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 62-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after an incident in a pub in Burnham.

Police officers were called to The George Inn pub in High Street at 12.01am on August 13 last year to a report of a man having been assaulted inside the pub.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was treated at the scene but sadly later died in hospital.

He was later identified as Dean Haverley, aged 48, from Burnham.

Anthony Gardener, aged 62, of Burlington Road, Burnham, has today (Tues Jan 31) been charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to the incident.

Gardener was arrested on the day of the offence and released on police bail.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on March 2.