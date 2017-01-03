Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 50-year-old man was tied up and threatened with a knife by two men in a tandoori restaurant robbery.

He was alone in the restaurant - formerly the Osborne Arms - in High Street, Lane End at around 9pm on Thursday (Dec 29) when the men entered.

They threatened him with a knife before stealing a wallet containing cash, a driving licence and bank cards.

They also demanded pin numbers of bank accounts.

The robbers are described as Asian men in their mid to late thirties.

Both are around 6ft with short black hair and were wearing jeans.

One was wearing a black coat and the other a red jacket.

Investigating officer DC Tim Robins, from High Wycombe Force CID, said “Thankfully the victim was not injured but was understandably shaken by the incidents.

“I would like to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at around the time of the robbery.

“Anyone with any information should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101”.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.