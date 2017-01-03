Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of teenagers attacked a 33-year-old as he was walking through Eden shopping centre.

The five teens, aged around 15 to 16 years of age, attacked him near Subway between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Friday December 23.

He fell to the ground where the group kicked and punched him.

He broke a rib in the attack, and also suffered bruising and facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

He has since been discharged.

A 14-year-old boy from High Wycombe was arrested on Friday (December 30) on suspicion of assault occasioning ABH in connection with the incident and was released on police bail until February 11.

Anyone with any information about the incident or witnessed it is asked to contact investigating officer PC Jessica Martin, based at High Wycombe police station, via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.