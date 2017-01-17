Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 28-year-old cyclist has died after being hit by car in High Wycombe.

He was travelling downhill in Hicks Farm Rise at around 11.40pm last night (Monday Jan 16) when he was hit by a black car going in the opposite direction.

The black car did not stop at the scene but continued driving towards Totteridge Lane.

It is believed the black car was travelling in convoy with a silver car which also left the scene.

The cyclist's next of kin has been informed.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and has since re-opened.

No arrests have taken place in connection with the crash.

Sgt Beth Walton, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the fatal collision or who may have seen a black car and a silver car travelling in the area at around the time of the collision.

“The drivers of both the black and silver cars, which we believe were travelling in convoy, did not stop at the scene.

"I would appeal to them directly to come forward to speak to police – a man has tragically died in this incident – so it is vitally important that we trace these motorists.

“Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation should contact police.”

Anyone who has any information about the collision should contact Sgt Walton from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 1587 16/1.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.