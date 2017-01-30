Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was stabbed in a High Wycombe pub in the early hours of Saturday (Jan 28)morning.

The 23-year-old was involved in a fight with a gang of men in Butlers, Frogmore, when he was stabbed at around 3.40am.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with GBH.

And a 20-year-old man has been arrested for GBH and has been released on bail until 10 March.

Investigating officer Det Con Suzie Price of Force CID based at High Wycombe police station said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could relate to it, to come forward and contact police.

“Officers will be carrying out visible patrols in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public. Anyone who has any concerns can approach and speak to an officer.

“There were a number of people in the public house at the time of this incident so I would urge anyone with information to contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”