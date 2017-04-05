Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Another man from Slough, 22, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas.

Thames Valley Police officers attended an address on Coniston Crescent, Burnham last Wednesday morning (March 29) as part of an ongoing investigation.

Both men have been released on police bail until 11 May.

Police confirmed t here was no risk to the public during the incident and would not release any further information.