Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

150 people celebrated the life of Robert Burns for a traditional haggis supper at the Gerrards Cross Memorial Centre.

The recently refurbished Colston Hall was packed to capacity for the three course dinner, followed by Scottish Country Dancing to the Lochnagar Ceilidh Band, which was held on Friday Januray 27.

The sell-out event, which is now in its fourth year, has grown in popularity.

Bernie the Piper piped the haggis into the hall to a standing ovation, the traditional Burns address was performed by local resident Allan Moffat and the Toast to the Lassies was raised by Gerrards Cross Community Association member John Rennie.

Savanna Buthcers supplied the world famous MacSweens Haggis and raffle prizes were generously donated by Jack and Alice, Indigo Restaurant, Everyman Cinema and Majestic Wine.

Suzie Bower, events manager at The Colston Hall, said: “This is one of our most popular events with many people returning each year, it is a great event to organise and it’s wonderful to see the hall looking so fabulous.”