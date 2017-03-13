Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lady was taken to Wexham Park Hospital following an hit-and-run accident on the junction of Henley Road and Highfield Park on Thursday March 2.

The collision between the woman's blue Mercedes, which was turning right off the A4155 Henley Road on to Highfield Park, and a grey Saab 9 - 3 forced both vehicles off the road.

The Mercedes driver, 48, was taken to Wexham Park to be treated for minor injuries and was later discharged, meanwhile the Saab driver left the scene.

The Saab driver is described as a white man, around 25 to 30 years old, with brown hair and was wearing a red jumper and jeans.

Investigating officer, PC Alistair Bennett based at Wycombe police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist us with our investigation.

“I would particularly urge anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch with me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“Alternatively, if you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”