An inquest has been opened into the death of a former rugby player from Amersham.

Jack Portland, 29, died on December 27 2015 following a struggle with mental health issues and drug use.

In April 2015 he was arrested for shoplifting and was imprisoned at HMP Woodhill.

Shortly after his release Jack was jailed at HMP Lewes and then spent time at two mental health facilities, The Dene in West Sussex and The Whiteleaf Centre in Aylesbury.

Throughout this time his parents continued to visit him regularly and raised their concerns over his mental health to staff at the prison, the police, then Secretary of State Michael Gove and staff at the mental health facilities.

Following a period of unescorted leave from The Whiteleaf Centre on December 27 2015 Mr Portland failed to return from the centre and was found dead.

Mr Portland played for Amersham and Chiltern Rugby Club, from the minis up to seniors over a 20-year period.

His brother, Sam, still plays for the club and is their strength and conditioning coach.

Last year Sam climbed to the Everest base camp in memory of his late brother and also conquered Snowdon.

Solicitor Merry Varney from law firm Leigh Day is representing the family at the inquest. She said: “We hope that the inquest will help answer the questions that Jack’s family have about his treatment at the various institutions before his death.

"The family and their lawyers will not be making any further comment until after the conclusion of the inquest”

The family are represented by Merry Varney and Benjamin Burrows of Leigh Day and Caoilfhionn Gallagher of Doughty Street Chambers.

It will be held at Beaconsfield Coroner's Court and is expected to last 10 days.