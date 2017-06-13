Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employees at Amersham's General Electric have raised more than £50,000 to provide lifelong support to wounded, sick or injured war veterans and service personnel.

Contributing to a company-wide target of £350,000, the employees have taken part in a two-year fundraising project, with activities ranging from bike rides to bake-offs.

The money has gone to Help for Heroes and it has allowed them to build a GE Wellbeing Suite at their Recovery Centre in Catterick, which is now helping to rebuild lives.

Physical and psychological well-being is important in recovery and the new facility offers a range of activities or therapies such as yoga, sleep clinics and nutrition workshops.

GE Healthcare in Amersham played its part by raising £50,868 through activities such as Tough Mudder and H4H’s “Hero Ride” cycling challenge.

Chris Hare, recently retired Estate Manager at GE Healthcare, said: “Help for Heroes was an opportunity to support a national charity and it was a pleasure to give something back to those who have quietly and selflessly given so much for us.

“Having met some of the beneficiaries and heard them tell their stories just reinforced my commitment to see the Amersham site to do their bit and lead the way in the partnership.

“It has been a great journey and I’m eternally grateful to the company and my management team in allowing me to focus time and effort on this important initiative.

“Our staff have been absolutely wonderful in doing their bit, putting in so much time and physical effort to achieve way beyond our initial target of £14,000.”

Mark Elborne, president and chief executive of GE UK, commended the efforts of the Amersham team and the thousands of employees across the country who rallied together to raise the £350,000.

He said: “We are very proud to have partnered with Help for Heroes to help provide vital physical and mental wellbeing support for Veterans and service people.

“Thousands of GE employees from around the UK, many of whom are Veterans and reservists, have rallied together for GE’s first national fundraising cause.

“It is thanks to their commitment that we have been able to achieve our £350,000 target.”

Former soldier John Noble, 52, who served in Bosnia, found taking part in yoga helps to relieve the PTSD he has suffered after three successive tours.

Mr Noble said: “I really didn’t think yoga was for me but having the opportunity to give it a go, I now know just how beneficial it is.

“It helps me with my breathing, opening up my chest and I have been sleeping better.”

GE extended thanks to Life Sciences chief executive Kieran Murphy, site director Dave Grover and director of engineering Darran Mountjoy for their help in the fundraising campaign.