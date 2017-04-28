Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Grade II listed pub in Amersham could be partially demolished to make way for new housing and a day nursery.

Developers have submitted an application to Chiltern District Council, outlining their plans to build on the site of The Pheasant pub, in Plantation Road.

Five homes would be built on the site and the pub itself would be partially demolished to make room for a sixth home and a nursery.

(Photo: Troy Homes)

If the developers, Troy Homes, are given the go-ahead, the Pheasant pub would be replaced with two three-bedroom homes and four four-bedroom homes.

The nursery would be located in the former pub's building, which ceased trading in December 2012, and it would use 53 square metres of floor space.

Troy Homes plan to include 20 parking spaces, with two for the three bedroom houses, three for the four bedroom houses, two visitor spaces and two for the nursery.

The proposals said the development would "rejuvenate" the site of the pub, which has remained boarded up for a number of years.

(Photo: Troy Homes)

It said: “The development proposals present an opportunity to rejuvenate the site in an appropriate manner which will make a contribution to the vitality of the area and ensure the long-term use of the listed building.

“The listed building is in a poor state of repair and remains at risk of further decay until a viable use is secured.”

Prior to the application by Troy Homes, two other proposals by Inland Homes were rejected by Chiltern District Council.

The developers, who applied once for 14 homes and again for nine, put up a sign at The Pheasant accusing the council of being "out of touch" with reality.

The billboard, put up in January 2015, had a picture of the proposed homes and said: "This could have been your view!”

It continued: "Despite every effort on our part, Chiltern District Council has stood in the way of this development, claiming 'loss of a community facility'.

"The pub lost money for years and there is no visible interest in a community facility."

A decision on the Troy Homes application is expected to be made by Monday May 29.