Firefighters tackled a suspected arson attack in Iver in the early hours of Saturday (Jan 22) morning.

Crews from Amersham were called to a car fire, which was spreading to a second vehicle, on Quill Hall Lane at around 3.20am.

Firefighters used one hose reel and one set of breathing apparatus.

A care fire between junctions 6 (Lewknor) and 5 (Stokenchurch) caused chaos at around 11am on Sunday (Jan 22).

Crews from High Wycombe, Thame, Oxford and an officer were called to the scene.

They used one hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus.

A man was injured in a car crash at around 12.30am yesterday.

A crew from Amersham was called out to Hollow Way Lane, Chesham.

Luckily no-one was trapped and two girls were uninjured.

Firefighters gave first aid.

Two cars hit each other at around 10.22am on High Street, Iver, on Saturday (Jan 21).

One appliance and crew from Langley attended.

No-one was trapped. A woman was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

And firefighters rescued a woman following a car crash on Park Lane, Land End.

A crew from High Wycombe was called to Park Lane at around 9am on Saturday.

The woman was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.