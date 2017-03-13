Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters helped avoid a catastrophe by rescuing Betty, a cat who had been stuck on a chimney stack in White House Lane, High Wycombe.

Betty's owner had called the RSPCA after trying, unsuccessfully to encourage her down from the chimney.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Kate Wright attended, on Sunday March 4. She said: “Betty was very much stuck up there and the only way we could get her down safely was with the assistance of a fire crew.

“Due to the decorative design of the apex of the roof, they could not use a ladder so it was decided that an aerial platform needed to be used.

“Once she was safely down, she was very scared and needed to warm up and calm down. I put her into her basket and reunited her with her very relieved owner.

"It was a very good outcome. I think Betty has probably used up one of her nine lives but luckily she was unharmed by her adventure.

“She probably went up there to get closer to some birds - but she probably won’t be doing that again!”

To help the RSPCA rescue animals like Betty text LOVE to 87023 to give £3 (text costs £3 + one standard network rate message) or donate online .