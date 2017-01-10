Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car dealership has been fined thousands of pounds after two people were caught dumping around 80 litres of waste engine oil.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court heard the driver and passenger of a car belonging to Cherry Orchard Chariots LTD were filmed on May 24 dumping two blue containers containing engine oil at the roadside off Love Hill Lane, Wexham.

But arsonists set fire to one of the 40 litre containers before specialist removal could take place, causing it to melt and spill oil all over the road.

The on vehicle was traced through its registration number to Cherry Orchard Chariots Ltd, of Trenches Lane, Wexham.

A director of the company admitted the firm owned the vehicle but denied knowledge of the fly-tipping.

He said he had sent a temporary employee to take waste - which did not include engine oil - to an appropriate site using the vehicle.

He said he did not know or recognise the second man and confirmed the employee had left the company’s employment.

Despite investigation, it proved impossible to trace either of the men.

The firm pleaded guilty January 4 to a fly-tipping offence relating to dumped engine oil.

It was slapped with a £2,000 fine and ordered clean-up and prosecution costs to be paid in the sum of £1,421.80.

A victim surcharge of £200 was also levied making a total to pay of £3,621.80.

Chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire Sir Beville Stanier said: “This case shows the environmental consequence of fly-tipping.

“Not only were the waste oil containers dumped in a beauty spot, but their presence triggered an act of arson that made the environmental damage considerably worse.

“It is surprising that the company authorised use of their vehicle by two such irresponsible men with such flimsy ties to the business.

“The court viewed the matter as a serious environmental crime - and fined the company accordingly.”

Report illegal dumping online or via the hotline on 0845 330 1856.