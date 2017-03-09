Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A High Wycombe-based crafts company won the stamp of approval with two awards at the industry-coveted British Craft Awards 2017.

'Stampin' Up!' scooped Papercraft Retailer of the Year and Papercraft Brand of the Year, as voted for by members of the public, at the lavish ceremony held at the NEC in Birmingham on February 19.

The company produces exclusive decorative wood-mount, clear-mount rubber and photopolymer stamp sets and accessories for greeting cards, craft projects, memory keeping and home décor.

Kelly Francis, Stampin’ Up! UK comments: “We are absolutely delighted to accept the Papercraft Brand of the Year and Papercraft Retailer of the Year. I am very proud to be a part of a company that sets the standard for its numerous and varied stamp collections, as well as beautiful papers, cardstock, ribbon, twine and more.

“As both awards were decided solely by votes from members of the public, we would like to give a huge thanks to everyone who voted for us. What a fantastic start to 2017!”