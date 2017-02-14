Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of two Buckinghamshire based nurseries has been sold to a company which has been in operation for less than 12 months.

Childcare4U, which has premises in Beaconsfield and Marlow, was bought by ICP Nurseries on February 1 after a process which started in September.

ICP Nurseries already has a number of nurseries across London and the South East in a rapidly expanding portfolio and this trend looks to continue into 2017 with further acquisitions in the pipeline.

CEO Tracey Storey, 52, spoke of her excitement at the purchase, saying the two Childcare4U nurseries are excellent and offer exactly what her company is looking for.

She said: “They are outstanding nurseries offering great services in their local communities.

“I’m very excited at getting to know all of the staff children, parents and see what improvements, if any, we can make.”

The nurseries, found in the town centres, have a combined effective operating capacity for 140 children.

They have been operated by the current owners since opening in 2003 and Tracey, who has 20 years of experience in the sector, said their ethos matched her aims of ensuring children are given the best possible start.

With 10 years living and working in London, Tracey said she is ready to answer questions and is looking for feedback.

She said: “ICP Nurseries is building a premium nursery group in London and the South East.

“We are very excited to bring Childcare4u, with two excellent nurseries with strong focus on outstanding childcare, into the fold.

“Sophie Willcox and the team at Christie and Co were extremely supportive and helpful throughout the transaction ensuring a quick and seamless process.”

The sale was brokered by Christie and Co, a specialist property advisor.

Business agent Sophie Willcox said: “The Childcare4u nurseries were of excellent quality and a perfect fit for ICP Nurseries.

“The vendor contacted Christie and Co after being approached by another operator to see if they would sell, we then introduced ICP Nurseries to the process and the deal was successfully completed in a short time scale.”