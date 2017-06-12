Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newly re-elected David Lidington, Conservative MP for Aylesbury , has stepped into a new role following Theresa May's cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Lidington, who is the former leader of the House of Commons, has now been appointed justice secretary and Lord Chancellor.

The MP, who has held the seat since 1992 and received 55% of votes in the General Election in Aylesbury, said he was thrilled to be appointed.

"Honoured and delighted to be appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice," Mr Lidington announced on Twitter.

Mr Lidington received 32,313 votes in the election on Thursday (June 8) and increased his large majority by 4.3%.

After the results were read in Aylesbury, he announced it was an "enormous privilege" to be re-elected once again.

"It's an enormous privilege to have been elected to serve the Aylesbury constituency for the seventh time," Mr Lidington said.

"I will continue as I go forward with the responsibilities in parliament, to work as hard as I can for every constituent in every part of this constituency, irrespective of how anyone might have voted, or indeed whether they decided not to vote at all.

"I look forward with great relish to embarking on those responsibilities again tomorrow."

The Aylesbury MP will step into the role after Liz Truss, who has now been sacked from the position of justice secretary.

Former environment secretary Andrea Leadsom has taken over as the new Commons leader after Mr Lidington's role change.

The MP, who was awarded a CBE in David Cameron's widely criticised resignation honours list, begins the new role on Monday (June 12).