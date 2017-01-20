Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hygge. A Danish word that has no real English counterpart. Also it’s pronounced ‘hoo-gah’.

One way to describe it would be cosiness. Enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Thing’s like sitting front of a warm fire on a snowy winter’s night are hygge.

You may have had a very Hygge winter and not even been aware. It is about indulging yourself in life’s simple pleasures and what better time for indulgence than winter?

Being Hygge doesn’t mean locking yourself in the house though. As long as you wrap up nice and warm, you can take Hygge with you wherever you go.

The opulent Waddesdon Manor is hosting Hygge weekends with plenty of walks to indulge yourself: with your baby on the buggy friendly Wellie Walk, with your dog on Tail-Wagger Walk or try the Hygge Hike.

Maybe that’s not Hygge enough? Then head to the Coach House which has been turned into a Scandinavian Hygge snug, to have a try at den-making, curl up with a book or play some board games.

Still not Hygge enough? They have blankets and while you’re snuggled up you can have an indulgent hot chocolate or steaming cider from the Stables Café.

Hygge isn’t just for adults either. Waddesdon has teamed up with Thames Valley Orienteering Club for the February half-term to explore the great outdoors and win four interlocking medals on four different routes. What could be more Hygge than tackling a challenge with your friends in the idyllic settings of Waddesdon.

Of course what Hygge is depends on who you are and perhaps orienteering isn’t to everyone’s taste. Waddesdon is also running a family cookery school during the half term from February 13-17.

During the second and third weekends of March, The Forgotten Tales will be performed by The Pantaloons and The Paper Balloon Theatre Company will treat their audience to A Hygge highlight.

For more information about opening times, events and for bookings call 01296 820414 or visit waddesdon.org.uk.