Stoke Park, near Stoke Poges, is one of the most luxurious hotels in the UK as well as being a top sporting venue.

The country club has a pristine golf course, exhibited in 1964 James Bond smash hit Goldfinger. It also hosts the Boodles Challenge on its Tennis courts, helping players prepare for Wimbledon on grass courts.

Over the years huge stars like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray have all taken part. The glamorous event has been running since 2002 and is also a luxury retail event showing off exclusive wares to the attendees.

Now Stoke Park has been nominated as a Best Sporting Wedding Venue, facing competition from Plumpton Racecourse in Sussex and Sandburn Hall in York.

Voting for the event ends on February 9th and toy can vote in all 22 categories from dresses and jewellery to stationery and honeymoons here .

Winners will be announced in Spring at the awards hosted by wedding magazines hitched.co.uk , Perfect Wedding and You & Your Wedding.