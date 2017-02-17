Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the continuing expansion of the Internet, information is becoming more readily available for us to consume, utilise and apply. Whilst this is great for a society that struggles with having enough time, we also face the problem of a larger pool of individuals that are able to now voice their opinion and provide ‘alternative facts’ (as they are now apparently called).

As aforementioned, time is very much a large constraint for us all and so we are limited in our time to sift through information and determine its validity. However the same can be said about many facts out there revolving around diet & exercise and as a consequence of improper care or consideration for inforamtion it becomes a game of Chinese whispers, which causes the truth to contorted and misconstrued.

Here are five unnecessary and potentially harmful myths surrounding diet & exercise that you could do without:

1. You can detox your body:

There are an abundance of detox products, diets and systems out their proclaiming that they can ultimately cleanse our organs, re-synchronise our hormones and bump start the fat-burning process which has apparently stalled due to built up toxins in our body. Despite these claims, there is no clear or robust evidence to promote the functions of these products, diets and systems and the proclaimed effects are simply nothing more than placebo or the act of eating healthier in conjunction. It’s always great to advocate healthier eating patterns but there is no product or system out there that can replace the function of your liver and kidneys.

2. Calories don’t matter

You’ll often hear that when it comes to health and getting in shape, it’s all about the quality and not the quantity.

Whilst that may be true to some extent, the laws of thermodynamics we were taught back in high school still remain true. We should always encourage people to eat healthy, wholesome food; however there is a still a possibility of overconsumption of calories, particularly if you still enjoy a night out or two every week. Failure to consider calorie intake can consequently still leave people at risk to obesity so pay attention to the calorie intake of some of these ‘healthy’ recipes that have become popularized in recent months.

3. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day

There’s always a number of seemingly convincing arguments when it comes to eating breakfast. These can include: providing energy for the morning, reducing snacking, managing your hormones and kick starting your metabolism to name a few. However evidence suggests that breakfast does not necessarily have a positive impact on the aforementioned and in fact, timing of meals for health & staying in shape is largely irrelevant. What we should be focusing on is both quality and quantity, so whether you eat breakfast or skip breakfast, in the large grand scheme of things it actually doesn’t matter.

4. Weight training is reserved for men

I think there are certain connotations associated with weight training and that lifting heavy weights should be reserved for men, rather than women out of fear that they’ll develop bulging biceps and thighs bigger than Chris Hoy. Fortunately for many women out there, building muscle is an extremely hard task for many (including men) and something you never need to worry about. In fact women can develop a huge amount of strength whilst remaining feminine. Weight training is also more than about developing muscle tissue though and the benefits extend far beyond aesthetics and vanity goals.

5. You need to do high intensity interval training (HIIT) for results

On paper HIIT is fantastic for improving cardiovascular health, reducing risks of osteoporosis, maintaining muscle tissue and burning body fat. However when it comes to the real World, what appears great on paper isn’t always practical. We live in an age where we are so self-condemning & have low outcome expectancies that we tend to avoid certain activities altogether. Getting in shape or improving your health isn’t limited to HIIT despite some claims and we should be focusing on doing things we enjoy on a consistent basis, whether that’s playing a sport, walking, running or weight training. There is more than one way to skin a cat so don’t believe someone who tells you there’s only one ‘best’ way to get results.

It’s not about spending your life being a sceptic, but don’t take ‘advice’ seen on the internet at face value. Question, research and understand that when it comes to getting in shape and health there are no absolutes.

You can check out my website www.thephitcoach.com to learn more about why I do what I do.