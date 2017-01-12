Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As we delve into the first few days of 2017, no doubt a shroud of guilt about indulging in plenty of food and drink has descended upon you. As a consequence you’ve now made getting in shape one of your “new year, new you” resolutions.



Whilst initiating positive change and taking action in getting healthier is something that should always be encouraged and applauded, more often than not we miss the forest for the trees in an attempt to reinvent ourselves and who we inherently are through the medium of what we believe constitutes as a healthy lifestyle.



I have no doubt that if you use Facebook as a social platform, you will have seen the latest classes, ‘belly blasting programs’ and 21 day detox systems that promise claims of a ‘new you’ and that they’ll induce massive change to your body, mind and lifestyle. It’s understandable how one might get sucked into such claims and feels that these will solve your body shape woes. However ask yourself are these what you truly believe will help you with your new years resolutions?



The problem with new years resolutions is that we tend to rely on willpower to instigate action and maintain a health kick for as long as we can. We never tend to have a solid plan, we just tell ourselves to go to the gym, run and ‘eat healthy’ which has so many connotations there are always going to be conflicting messages from professionals with different beliefs. There are two innate problems with our dependency on will power and the need throw everything but the kitchen sink in the beginning; one is that willpower is not infinite and we can often deplete it quite quickly. The other is that we struggle to measure progress and appreciate how far we have come in our pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.





With regards to willpower, as the clock strikes midnight and the new year ticks over, we suddenly get this surge of motivation to go hard in the gym and eat salads all day long in order to shed the holiday weight and create a healthier lifestyle. Our intentions are to create a permanent change because we are motivated to do so, but how often does that last and how do we feel when we encounter obstacles and barriers in front of what we intended to achieve? When we encounter difficulty or hardship, more often than not we quit because we don’t believe we can meet out expectations or achieve our desired result. This is where the second problem of never measuring what we’ve done or how far we’ve come ties in.



After a few weeks of committing to some sort of diet and exercise routine we may often be disappointed that we haven’t met our expectations or we start to doubt ourselves and compare what we’ve achieved to others’ progress. What we should be doing is paying attention to the progress we’ve made by using ways to measure it frequently, whether that’s keeping a log, taking photos or even weighing yourself everyday and taking an average across a week. Once we have measurements to compare then we can start to appreciate that we are moving in the right direction and whilst it’s not always quick, it’s worth it.



As the title of this article aforementioned though, new years isn’t a time to completely reinvent yourself. Living a healthier lifestyle isn’t necessarily about a complete overhaul, rather making small adjustments to your current lifestyle and trying to enhance it through exercise, improved eating patterns and a heightened sense of wellbeing. It’s more about improving yourself, using what you currently have and enriching your lifestyle rather than making yourself miserable and turning yourself into something you’re not.





You don’t have to be obsessed with a healthier lifestyle to enjoy it and you certainly don’t need to spend your money on overzealous programs, complicated cookbooks or detox products. You need to take a step back, focus on one thing at a time and find ways to weave it into your lifestyle that doesn’t make you loathe the process. If that’s something you struggle with, then don’t do it alone, find a friend, family member or hire a coach to help you with the process.



Stop trying to reinvent yourself in 2017 and focus on enhancing your lifestyle by getting 1% better each day. You don’t have to get things perfect straight away but being consistent even during the tougher times will ensure you reap the results you seek.



Stop trying to reinvent yourself in 2017 and focus on enhancing your lifestyle by getting 1% better each day. You don't have to get things perfect straight away but being consistent even during the tougher times will ensure you reap the results you seek.