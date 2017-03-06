Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrity chef and owner of the only two Michelin-starred pub in the country, Tom Kerridge, is looking for locals to volunteer for his new TV show.

The proprietor of the Hand & Flowers and The Coach, both in Marlow, is set to film a new BBC Two show about weight loss and wants locals to help him.

Successful volunteers will meet Tom, discuss their diets and be given recipes from Tom to try in a bid to shed some extra weight.

The brand new recipes have been created by Tom, in line with NHS weight loss principles. Whilst they are searching for lots of volunteers, the show will focus more closely on the weight loss battles of a handful of locals.

Tom has lost eleven stone over the last three years, and has published a recipe book, The Dopamine Diet, which has topped best seller lists for weeks.

Tom's Dopamine Diet celebrates foods that release the 'happy hormone' when eaten, helping you keep your diet for much longer. His 'Dopamine Heroes' even include foods like double cream, beef and even chocolate.

The show is being produced by TV production company Bone Soup.

If you're interested in being on the show, call Sophie on 0117 906 4321 or email casting@bonesoup.co.uk. To apply you need to be over 18 and live in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire or Middlesex.