Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will be opening an elegant and intimate private dining space moments from his two-Michelin-starred pub, The Hand and Flowers.

The Shed, on West Street in Marlow will be home to one-off dining experiences created by the chef.

His first unique experience, Tom Kerridge’s Dopamine Diet Book Week, celebrates the launch of his new book which launched on January 12 and has already topped Amazon's bestseller list.

The culinary experience runs from Frebruary 27 to March 3 and guests will be able to watch the Hand and Flowers team prepare the feast which they will be digging in to.

The dishes from the book feature ingredients that trigger the release of the 'happy hormone’ dopamine in the brain so satisfaction seems highly likely.

Tickets cost £125 per person and include a three course meal and drinks.

Tom's next extravaganza will be West Country Week from March 27 to March 31. Each day Tom will invite one of the top chefs from the West Country to interact with guests while they prepare a carefully curated and unique tasting menu.

Dishes will incorporate delicious, seasonal West Country produce. Chefs are as follows:

27th March - Peter Sanchez - Casamia, Bristol

28th March - Michael Wignall - Gidleigh Park, Chagford, Devon

29th March - Nathan Outlaw - Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Port Isaac, Cornwall

30th March - Simon Hulstone - The Elephant, Torquay, Devon

31st March - Paul Ainsworth - Paul Ainsworth at Number 6, Padstow, Cornwall

Tickets to this event will set you back £350 per person inclusive of VAT and The Shed will only accommodate eight people per event, maintaining the intimate vibe.

For more details or to make a booking at The Shed visit their website or call Yasmin Black on 0771 324 7702.