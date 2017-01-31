Tom shares his recipe for Pub in the Park

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is working on another project for food lovers from Bucks, with his Pub in the Park this May.

The event will see the multi Michelin-starred chef take over Higginson Park in Marlow for a three-day food, drink and music festival along the river Thames.

As well as pop-up versions of his own award-winning Marlow pubs The Coach and The Hand and Flowers, Tom has invited other top chefs from the area to sell their artisan food and do live cooking demonstrations.

The ultimate pub garden will be a family event, with rowing boats on the river and games on the lawn. There will also be live music from 'award-winning British headline acts'.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in early February and are expected to sell out extremely quickly. You can find details of their mailing list on their website to make sure you don't miss out.

The event will herald the beginning of Summer, running from May 19-21 and promises 'cracking music' and 'lush vibes'.

There will also be a pop-up Champagne bar, Craft Beer, a shopping village and artisan food and drink producers to make sure there's something for everyone.

Mastermind Tom Kerridge said:

"This is going to be a great celebration of everything that the brilliant British pub stands for – food, drink, music and fun; all in the amazing setting of Higginson Park in Marlow, right next to the river Thames and all served up by a supporting cast of great chefs, restaurants, bands, pubs and breweries.

"A real treat to kick off the British summer time!"