Burns Night is the annual celebration of all things Scottish, celebrated on January 25, the birthday of national poet Robert Burns.
The Burns supper is an intricate where you address the haggis with a poem written for it my Burns as well as toasting the the laddies and lassies.
The usual drink of choice is a strong scotch whisky but why not mix it up with these cocktails made from Irn Bru, Scotland's other national drink.
Kraken Bru
Take a glass and add some ice cubes.
Pour out 125 ml of Kraken Rum.
Squeeze in some fresh lime juice.
Add in half a can (165 ml) or Irn Bru
Garnish and serve.
Irn Bru Spritz
- Take a large glass and add plenty of ice
- Pour in 125 ml of Prosecco.
- Add half a can (165 ml) of Irn Bru
- Splash in a few drops of Angostura Bitters
- Garnish and serve