Mary Berry may be 81 but her career seems to be going from strength to strength.

Mary Berry Everyday will air tonight (February 27) on BBC Two at 8.30pm.

The first of the six-episodes in the series is titled "Delicious Memories", and sees the Penn local travelling to Scotland, where her mother grew up.

While there she explores shellfish in Ullapool, shares barbecued venison with Chef Tom Kitchin and whips up her special whiskey cream on the banks of a Loch.

The purpose of the series is to explore the dishes Mary has enjoyed cooking regularly over her six-decade career, showing that you don't need a spectacular pantry to make spectacular food.

The rest of the series has highlights including Mary donning a beekeepers suit to harvest her own honey and teaching her own granddaughter to milk a goat, as she did in her childhood, and make her own goats cheese.

Episode two, "Hearty and Wholesome" will air on Monday March 6 at 8.30pm.