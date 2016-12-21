Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Archivists at Waddesdon Manor have uncovered menus and recipes dating back to 1939 that show how James and Dorothy de Rothschild celebrated at their country mansion for the first time in 1939.

At the same time, they had welcomed more than 100 children below the age of five from London to stay at the manor to seek refuge from the bombs of the Second World War.

The menu for the day would have been handwritten in pen by the Rothschild’s chef, Monsieur Pissot, which was then edited, in pencil, by Dorothy.

On Christmas Day in 1939, James, Dorothy and three guests feasted on dindonneau aux chipolatas, legumes, buffet froid, salade and plum pudding flambé.

In other words a festive fare of turkey with french sausages, vegetables, a ‘cold buffet’ which usually consists of a centrepiece dish such as roasted salmon or baked ham, surrounded by various salads, sauces and breads, and Christmas pudding. Dorothy chose to forego a scrambled egg starter and the mince pies.

For dinner, they enjoyed consommé de volaille, dindonneau froid, legumes, salade, compote de cerises and a special request from Dorothy for riz a l’imperatrice rather that the Souffle aux Praline that the chef suggested. In other words they had poultry soup, cold turkey, vegetables and salad, with a cherry compote and ‘empress rice pudding’ for dessert.

Dorothy also collected recipes for the dishes she enjoyed, many of them by her chef Monsieur Pissot, including ones for bread and butter pudding, Christmas pudding and fruit cake. Perhaps she had a sweet tooth?