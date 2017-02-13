Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We are offering readers the chance to win one night’s B&B for two at The Crown Hotel in Old Amersham plus two tickets for the opening night of The Chilterns Vintage Cinema showing Four Weddings And A Funeral on March 16.

Four Weddings And A Funeral was filmed in both The Crown and The Kings Arms, Old Amersham. The room on offer is the very room featured in the movie where Hugh Grant and Andie McDowell spend the night. You’ll also be treated to a bistro dinner and a complimentary Oliphant & Pomeroy ice-cream during the screening.

The Chilterns Vintage Cinema offer new cinema experiences in unusual locations across the Chilterns. Highlights include Paddington and The Lion King at The Natural History Museum at Tring and Back To The Future at The Buckinghamshire Railway Centre in Aylesbury. For tickets please visit: www.vintagecinema.co.uk

For your chance to win this amazing prize, simply answer the following question:

Which of the following films did Hugh Grant also star in?

A) Pretty Woman

B) Notting Hill

C) Back To The Future

Send your answer by email to tms-communitynews@trinitymirror.com, including your name, address and a daytime phone number, with 'Vintage Cinema' in the subject heading.

Closing Date: Thursday February 23, 2017