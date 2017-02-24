Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by two men in Aylesbury.

The victim was walking in Trenchard Street towards the Honeybee pub at about 2.05pm when she was approached by the male offenders.

One of the men barged into her, causing her to be pushed against the wall; after she regained her balance, the second man touched her inappropriately.

The victim then managed to get away from the offenders – both of which were described to be white men around 5ft 6ins and had eastern European accents.

One offender was aged between 40 and 50 and was average build. He had short greying hair which was slightly receding, he wore loose fitting blue jeans and a dark puffer jacket.

The other was aged between 30 and 40 with a skinny build. He had short, dark, unkempt hair and was wearing a dark puffer jacket.

Investigating officer, PC Hannah Phillips, based at Aylesbury police station, is appealing for any information.

She said: “This was a very frightening incident for the victim, who was subjected to a sexual assault.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information which they think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.