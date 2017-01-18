Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The young cyclist who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run has been named locally.

28-year-old David Pickup, of High Wycombe, was hit by a car at around 11.40pm on January 16.

Tributes for Mr Pickup, a musician who played across Buckinghamshire, have been pouring in on social media.

Ryan Upward, a friend of Mr Pickup, met him when he worked at Papermill in Loudwater.

He said: "He was an absolutely brilliant man, a talented singer and drummer."

Mr Pickup was travelling downhill in Hicks Farm Rise when he was hit by a black car going in the opposite direction .

The black car did not stop at the scene but continued driving towards Totteridge Lane and it is believed it was accompanied by a silver car.

No arrests have been made following the incident and appeals are being made for information.

Sgt Beth Walton, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the fatal collision or who may have seen a black car and a silver car travelling in the area at around the time of the collision.

“The drivers of both the black and silver cars, which we believe were travelling in convoy, did not stop at the scene.

"I would appeal to them directly to come forward to speak to police – a man has tragically died in this incident – so it is vitally important that we trace these motorists.

“Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation should contact police.”