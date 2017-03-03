Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A world-famous Buckinghamshire film studio, once used by Hollywood directors such as Steven Spielberg, has been converted into a £120 million Art Deco and movie inspired apartment complex.

Denham Film Studios, where a number of Oscar-winning films were both made and screened, will let its residents live like movie stars in 224 new luxury homes.

Houses at Denham Film Studios will be launched in October 2017 and guide prices start from £800,000.

The development includes 49 lavish apartments in the original 1930s building, which will start at £350,000 for a one-bedroom property and £440,000 for a two-bed.

Weston Homes, the developer who has transformed the Grade II listed film studio, has also included a movie-themed cocktail bar, fitness space, a communal hall and a refurbished cinema.

The cinema was once used to screen movies to Hollywood directors, including Stanley Kubrick, Albert “Cubby” Broccoli and Steven Spielberg, and it will now serve as a cinema theatre and club for residents.

When in use, the film studio was the largest and most advanced outside of Hollywood, producing over 500 million feet of film every year, with completed films distributed to cinemas around the world.

Films produced and edited at the studios include Goodbye Mr Chips, Brief Encounter, Treasure Island, The Great Escape, two of the Star Wars films and Alien/Aliens.

Now, the site -which stretched across 11.94 acres - will be the new home to 154 one, two and three-bedroom apartments and also 70 four and five-bedroom family townhouses.

The Council has given its consent for the buildings and streets to be named after the movies, directors and actresses who worked at the film studios.

Street names are planned to include Stanley Kubrick Road, Albert Broccoli Road, Celia Johnson Close, Geer Garson Road and Noel Coward Avenue.

The three apartment buildings will also be christened after famous names - Saltzman House, a tribute to the co-producer of the bond films, Holloway House and Howard House.

More Hollywood themed design will be seen throughout the buildings, as movie-themed artwork and feature framed posters will be displayed in each.

The film’s original bar and lounge, a haunt of numerous film producers and movie stars, was unfortunately demolished in 1952 when part of the site was closed.

However, Weston Homes have re-imagined what the Hollywood bar was like in its glory days with the unveiling of the new cocktail bar which adjoins the cinema.

The luxury homes are built around garden squares, water features, private gardens, and leafy woodlands and will go on sale in October this year.