Arrests have been made after two women were assaulted in a suspected racially motivated attack in Chesham last week.

Sarah Hetherington, 38, was in Upper Belmont Road with her friend, Najoua Worrell, when they received verbal abuse from two people on Sunday March 19.

“They yelled things at us," Mrs Hetherington said.

“Then before we knew it we were being punched."

She said she ran towards Greenway and was followed, and her friend ran in the opposite direction.

“I could hear Najoua screaming and when she returned she didn't have her phone," she said.

The two were kept in an Aylesbury Police Station overnight and were released on bail until April 22.

Mrs Hetherington was left with a cut on the nose and later saw a doctor about eye-related injuries. The pair did not require any hospital treatment.

She added: “I have lived in Chesham for 16 years and I have always felt it's a very safe place, so I was shocked right down to the core that this could happen in this town.

“When it happens to you it really hits home, this is not the kind of thing you expect to happen to you in your neighbourhood.”

A spokesman for the Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police officers were called at around 10pm on Sunday to reports of an assault on two people in Mount Nugent, Chesham.

“Officers attended and a 26-year-old man from Chesham was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and a 41-year-old woman of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.”